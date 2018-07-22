Court hears that young Limerick man had ‘merry’ Christmas

A YOUNG County Limerick man had a very “merry” Christmas.

Sean Rainbow, aged 19, of Raheenamadra, Knocklong pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to intoxication and threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on December 25, 2017, gardai were called to a disturbance on Hospital’s Main Street.

“The defendant was roaring and shouting. He was intoxicated. When he was spoken to by gardai he was very aggressive,” said Sgt Leahy.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Rainbow, said his client is on disability allowance.

“He has ADHD and is on medication. He has realised drink and medication don’t go well together,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Marian O’Leary took the intoxication charge into consideration. She fined Mr Rainbow €150 for threatening/abusive insulting behaviour.