Limerick Red Bull robber has his wings clipped by judge 

A COUNTY Limerick man believes Red Bulls does give you wings as he pleaded guilty to stealing the energy drink on three occasions.

Brendan Cahill, aged 31, of Kylefea, Croom pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to five thefts.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on July 2, 2018, Mr Cahill entered Eurospar, Rathkeale and stole two cans of Red Bull, two chocolate milks and two chocolate bars. On June 28, 2018, he entered the Spar on Main Street, Croom and took two cans of Red Bull, Lynx deodorant and a breakfast roll.

The next day he returned to the Spar in Croom and stole two cans of Red Bull, said Sgt Leahy.

On February 6, 2018, the sergeant said Mr Cahill went into Punch’s Pub, Punch's Cross in Limerick city at 3.20pm. “There was nobody present at the bar. He stole the tip jar which contained €60. He was seen clearly on CCTV taking the tip jar and leaving,” said Sgt Leahy.

The last offence occurred in University Hospital Limerick on November 21, 2016.

“He stole €50 and a card from the locker of a patient. The defendant was identified on CCTV,” said Sgt Leahy, who added that Mr Cahill has 56 previous convictions.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Mr Cahill, said his client is a single gentleman living at home.

“He has one child aged 10 which he has access to. There are addiction issues, serious addiction issues. The thefts are driven by addiction.

“He was on a waiting list for methadone. The methadone programme started in April. There have been a couple of slips. He accepts that,” said Mr McCarthy.

The court heard that no goods or cash stolen have been recovered and there has been no compensation paid.

“He is not in good financial circumstances. He is doing his best to get himself right” said Mr McCarthy.

The solicitor said his client attends Narcotics Anonymous on “a fairly regular basis”.

“He had been clean for a good period up to September 2016 when he and his partner broke up. He fell back into his old ways,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked for a pre sanction report from the Probation Service and a garda progress report. She adjourned the case until October 9.