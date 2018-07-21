Man who claimed he wasn’t driving fined at Limerick court

A MAN who was seen driving in Abbeyfeale when he was disqualified and had no insurance is being assessed for community service.

Garda Maguire told Newcastle West court that he was on patrol in a marked car when he recognised Ian Lane, of Ahane Cross, Brosna, Kerry, driving a car down the Hill Road towards Abbeyfeale. He drove to where he knew the man lived and observed him taking a child seat out of the car.

He added that he had “no doubt” that Mr Lane was driving, as he had known him for around four years.

Because the garda didn’t “catch him in the car”, Mr Lane denied driving. He said that his friend had been driving and he had been in the passenger seat.

Solicitor for the defendant, Kate Cussen, pointed out that the garda was more than 20 feet away from the car when it drove past, and the car window further obstructed the view.

The court heard that Mr Lane is now clean after receiving treatment for a heroin addiction.

Judge Mary Larkin accepted that the defendant was driving the car.

She fined him €250 for driving without a driving licence. For no insurance, he was disqualified for four years and is being assessed for community service. If eligible, he will serve 150 hours of community service in lieu of a four month prison sentence. The case has been adjourned to October 2.