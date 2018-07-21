Residents call for pedestrian crossing in Limerick estate

ONE last push is needed for the installation of a vital pedestrian crossing in Caherdavin following months of hard work by a local residents committee.

A pedestrian crossing is urgently needed by the Caherdavin Church on Blackthorn Drive, according to Brid Duhan from the Caherdavin Residents Association.

“We really do need it,” Ms Duhan explained.

“We have the two primary schools, with young children crossing the road at that juncture, as well as the scout hall and the Church.”

The area is also very busy with traffic, she added.

The Caherdavin Residents Association has been meeting since November 2017, according to Ms Duhan.

Much work has been done since the group first started meeting, she added.

“We’re a small community group of volunteers and we’ve been working very hard. Together we’ve worked to get roads resurfaced, paths repaired and grass cut back in the area.”

“Any residents in the area can make suggestions, and any inquiries that are made will be dealt with by the group.”

The group has also been liaising with Limerick City and County Council to help make improvements in their area, she added.

“We like to work hand and hand with the community,” she said, adding that the Association ties in with Caherdavin’s Tidy Towns efforts.

The group is currently in talks with the council for the pedestrian crossing and has been working with local councillor Frankie Daly and Senator Kieran O’Donnell.

“Our next big project is the green in front of Whittys Mace,” Ms Duhan said.

“We’re looking to replant and reseed the green with new trees. It's all part of our Tidy Towns work,” she added. “We’ve been told that the tenure has gone out now.”

Cllr Frankie Daly said: “The association has been working with a lot of different groups, like the Men’s Shed and the youth group. They’ve been working very hard to make improvements within their area and they are a pleasure to work with.”

“Things are progressing quite well with the pedestrian crossing, the residents have been working very hard on that for the last while and I know Senator Kieran O’Donnell was very active as well with the group.”