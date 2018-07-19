Girl, 6, awarded €57k after double fatal crash in Limerick

A SIX-year-old girl has been awarded €57,000 plus court costs in a personal injury claim in relation to a double-vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two young men in Limerick city two years ago.

The collision, involving a car, a van and four passengers, occurred on Hyde Road on March 18, 2016.

Michael Madigan, aged 28, of Liosdara, Broadford, died that night, while Andrew Mason Roche, aged 25, of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, died two weeks later.

The two men were travelling in the car, while the van carried the plaintiff, her father and their dog, which was killed in the crash.

Sarah Walsh BL, instructed by Paul McCarthy of Breen Geary McCarthy and Shee solicitors, said the collision as a “very bad road traffic accident”.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland made an offer of €57,000 plus circuit court costs.

The plaintiff, aged four at the time, suffered some bruising on the body, Ms Walsh told Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin, presiding at Limerick Civil Circuit Court at Merchant’s Quay last Friday morning.

The court heard that the girl was “significantly traumatised” and “anxious, very upset and emotional”.

The plaintiff was seen by a consultant psychologist in June 2016. Ms Walsh said that the girl suffered from disturbed sleep, bedwetting, daytime wetting, faecal incontinence and moderate post-traumatic stress disorder. The court heard that she was also upset at the death of her dog.

The plaintiff visited the psychologist again on June 22, 2017. There were no physical symptoms. Ms Walsh said that the girl’s mother was “very proactive” in her treatment and brought her to Blue Box child therapy clinic in Limerick.

Ms Walsh told the court that though she still suffers from sleep disturbance, it has improved, and bedwetting occurs twice a week.

She said that the six-year-old still has “some travel anxiety” and “residual PTSD”, and that the “prognosis is good”.

“She is doing well, and she is getting on well with friends, but she is still anxious,” she said.

The mother, who was present with the child in court, said she was happy with offer.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin noted that that the plaintiff still had PTSD and accepted the MIBI’s offer.