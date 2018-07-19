Limerick gardai urge homeowners to secure their garden tools

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to homeowners not to leave garden tools or equipment lying around during the summer holidays.

The appeal is being made as the theft of such items usually increases around this time of the year.

“There is a tendency for people to leave items, such as bicycles, gardening tools and lawnmowers lying around in the open. Make sure you lock up personal property in your garage or shed. Also make a note or take a picture of the make, model or serial number of electric gardening tools which will be helpful if it is stolen,” said Garda Claire Tierney.

“If you are due to go on holidays, tell your neighbours or your local garda station that your house is vacant. Keep your garden groomed. It highlights that you are vigilant and present and acts as deterrent for crime,” she added.