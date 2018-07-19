Limerick chef 'delighted and honoured' to be given Freedom of London

A LIMERICK-BORN chef has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London for his contribution to culinary excellence.

David Mulcahy, who was born and raised on the North Circular Road, has been given the prestigious award for his work within the UK hospitality sector as the food innovation director with Sodexo UK and Ireland, a provider of food and facilities management services.

His mother Catherine still lives on the North Circular Road and his brothers, Robert and Morgan, also live locally.

“I am delighted and honoured to follow in the footsteps of fellow Limerick man Terry Wogan,” Mr Mulcahy said.

“I have long been motivated by supporting and developing others, particularly young chef talent of which there is so much across the UK and Ireland,” Mr Mulcahy said.

“I am very proud of our industry and the good that it does.”

As Food Innovation Director, Mr Mulcahy is responsible for menu creation and the culinary development of Sodexo’s some 2,500 chefs in Ireland and the UK, who are based in workplaces, schools, universities and army barracks.

The company has also provided hospitality at major annual events like the British Open, the Henley Royal Regatta, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and the Royal Ascot.

As vice-president of the Craft Guild of Chefs, Mr Mulcahy organises the National Chef of the Year competition, considered the most prestigious culinary accolade in the UK.

Previous winners of the competition include Michelin-starred chefs Gordon Ramsay, David Everitt Matthias, Alyn Williams and Russell Bateman.

He also co-ordinates the FutureChef competition which this year saw almost 10,500 12-16 year olds compete.

In Ireland, Sodexo, which is headed by another Limerick native Margot Slattery, employs approximately 3,700 people in 230 locations.