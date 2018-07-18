Jerry Flannery launches volunteer drive for Barnardos in Limerick

MUNSTER coach Jerry Flannery has launched a drive for Limerick volunteers on behalf of Barnardos ahead of its National Collection Day this September.

The children’s charity, who works with more than 15,300 children each year and has two centres in Limerick, needs volunteers for their National Collection Day, supported by Dell, on September 14.

“In Limerick, Barnardos works to provide a wide range of supports for children and their families across the county,” Mr Flannery, a Barnardos ambassador, said.

“They give children space to talk and express what is happening in their lives, and also support parents in their day to day family tasks, all to make the home life better for children,” he added.

“Giving your time means the children in communities in Limerick will benefit so I urge the people of Limerick to line out and join Barnardos as a volunteer this September.”

Last year was the first year for Dell to be an official partner of Barnardos, according to Dell EMC Limerick campus site leader Denis Kelly.

“And as a company we were inspired by the impactful work that Barnardos undertook to ensure the wellbeing of children across Ireland,” Mr Kelly said.

“Today as a company focused on leaving a legacy of good in communities throughout Ireland, we’re encouraging others to join us in supporting the children’s charity in whatever way possible.”

By organising a bucket collection or joining an instore bag pack for two hours, each volunteer can raise up to €100 for vulnerable children in their community.

People can register here: www.barnardos.ie/buckets