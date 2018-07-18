Hundreds expected for Glin Knights Charity Cycle 

UP to 250 cyclists are expected to speed off from County Limerick when the annual Glin Knights Charity Cycle takes place.

“They are coming from all over,” Glin Knights Cycling Club secretary Donie Shine said. “They are coming from England and from all parts of Ireland.”

“This is our sixth charity cycle and we are expecting that it will be our biggest yet, ” he continued, explaining that the cycling club grew out of the original charity cycles.

“And in that time, we have raised up to €60,000 for several local charities and causes.”

This year, four local groups are set to benefit from the event: Glin Mens’ Shed , Glin Defibrillator and Glin Rovers FC and the Shannon Estuary Mud Search and Rescue or SEMSAR.

SEMSAR was set up just four years ago and its vounteer members are trained, swift water flood responders and are also trained as responders in unstable ground. In the past four years, they have been involved in local searches, have assisted the council with flooding events and helped elderly people in house flooding events.

They also monitor local life-buoys and replace them if missing.

Glin Men’s Shed has been up and running for the past year and meets several times a week in St Paul’s Heritage Centre. It has proved very popular with its members, providing a social outlet as well as a space to teach and learn.

Glin Defibrillator is in place with its team of first responders who continue to train. Glin Rovers FC is a local club which caters for footballers of all ages.

Registration for the Glin Knights Charity Cycle can be done online on the club’s Facebook page or from 8am on Sunday, July 22 at Barretts.

There are two routes, an 80km and a 110km, taking cyclists across the border into Kerry before bringing them back via Athea, Rooska, Newcastle West, Rathkeale and Askeaton before finishing back in Glin.