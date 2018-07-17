Man barred from Limerick city for repeated anti-social behaviour

LIMERICK gardaí have successfully barred a man from the city centre following repeated anti-social behaviour.

In the first case of its kind, gardaí pursued a civil exclusion order through the courts, to expel an individual from O’Connell Street and William Street following a series of anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

The exclusion order was successfully granted on Thursday July 12, Superintendent Derek Smart of Henry Street told a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) at the Limerick City and County Council chambers in Merchants Quay.

“The individual in question caused repeated distress,” Supt Smart said.

“This was the first order of its kind that gardaí in Limerick have pursued through the courts.”

“We intend to follow up with more of these orders, to expel individuals who cause repeated distress,” he added.

Meanwhile, figures from the JPC show that property crime in Limerick has increased 11% when compared to 2017.

So far this year, 2,207 incidents of property crime, which includes robbery, aggravated burglary, non-aggravated burglary and theft, have been reported, compared to 1,994 last year.

Incidents of criminal damage and public order crimes have also increased by 9% in the division, the JPC heard.

From January to June of 2018, 1,209 offences were reported compared to 1,113 during the same timeframe last year.

Crimes classified under the drugs and offensive weapons decreased by 14%, while crimes against the person, which includes murder, rape and sexual assault, decreased by 3%.