Limerick gardai investigate after ‘large sum’ stolen from US tourist who fell ill

GARDAI in Limerick believe that an American tourist who fell ill was robbed by the person who came to her aid.

A garda spokesperson said the tourist fell ill near the bus stop at Arthur’s Quay on Tuesday, July 10 at 6pm.

After being escorted to the toilet in the nearby shopping centre, she discovered a short time later that a large sum of American Dollars was stolen from her wallet.

“As you can imagine this was an awful incident to happen any sick person or tourist alike,” said Garda Claire Tierney of the Garda Victims Service Office in Henry Street.

“Gardai in Henry Street are appealing to any member of the public who may have been present when the lady became ill to try and identify the culprit who on the pretence of helping her later stole her wallet in the toilet,” said Garda Tierney.

The female suspect is described as being in her 50s, thin with brown/red hair and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Contact Henry Street on 061-212416.