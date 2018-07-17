Former Chamber boss James Ring: ‘I will miss being a rottweiler for Limerick’

THE former chief executive of the Limerick Chamber Dr James Ring says what he will miss most about the role is being a “rottweiler” for the city.

The former Limerick Civic Trust boss has stepped down from the head of the county’s top business representative group to take up a role with Ingenium Training and Consulting, based in Hartstonge Street.

During his three-and-a-half years at 96 O’Connell Street, Dr Ring feels he has reshaped the Chamber to be fit for purpose today.

“During the recession, I felt the Chamber had become a bit rudderless, because a lot of members were leaving. But what it did have was a very strong board. But it had become irrelevant in terms of the skillsets internally, not being the skillsets which were needed. It was not the direction a modern chamber should have been going in,” he told Business Leader.

However, having changed that around, he now feels it’s the time for the Limerick Chamber to take a new approach with its incoming chief executive Deirdre Ryan, Dr Ring, saying he feels he does not feel he is able to deliver this.

He wants to see the business group “on the same level” as Cork and Dublin’s chambers.

“One of the reasons I am leaving the Chamber is I don’t feel I have the skillset to take it where it needs to go. I had the skillset to take it from where it was to here. I think what the Chamber needs to focus on is its brand nationally. It needs to operate at the same level as Cork and Dublin chambers, speaking about national priorities.

"Someone with a background like Dee’s can do that, as she is used to marketing. But also I hope the fact she was an SME owner for so long will give her a better understanding of small businesses than I have had,” he explains.

Dr Ring added: “After all the hard work we have done to bring the Chamber forward, where the Chamber is now looked at as an exemplar for Chambers around the country. They are copying the programmes we do. So it would be very unfair for me to take it backwards. It was the right time for me to go.”

Highlights of Dr Ring’s time as chief executive include getting the Limerick to Cork M20 link back on track, to the stage now where it is moving towards a ‘shovel ready’ stage.

This was done thanks to co-operation with the Cork Chamber, the two groups commissioning a major study which was taken notice of by decision makers.

However, the Athlunkard Street man also feels he has made the Chamber a “more inclusive” organisation.

He explained: “What the Chamber has become is relevant, strong and inclusive. I think the Chamber certainly had a reputation, true or not, that it was a closed shop. I think it might have been justified. I was here once, and a very prominent retailer in the city had not once come into the Chamber offices. This was a very senior person in this city, well known and well-liked. We redesigned the building, as we wanted to use it.”

Another highlight of his time has been the regional leaders programme developed on his watch.

This has seen major city employers like Dell EMC teaming up with the Chamber to provide advice and information sessions.

“My favourite has been the Regional Leaders programme. I love it. It shows everything that is good about Limerick. The idea of it is we got young leaders together to help them develop their leadership skills. This would only be of benefit to the region. It would form a very strong group of people who would be far more senior, and may be able to help each other even more. But what I loved about it was the mentoring – the senior heads would all come together and mentor these younger leaders. For me, it summed up Limerick, why Limerick has blossomed these last few years. We have all collaborated,” he explained.

Asked what he will miss the most about the Limerick Chamber, Dr Ring doesn’t pause when he says: “I will miss my team. I would have loved to have taken them all with me! I mean that, I know it’s cliched, but they are superb. It was a pleasure coming into work, because of them.”

Although Dr Ring is stepping out of the public eye for now, he insists he will remain a vocal member of the Chamber.

But, he adds: “When a leader is finished, he’s finished. You haven’t seen Barack Obama in the news, George W Bush has disappeared, yet on the other side, Bertie Ahern sticks his head up once every so often. Take Enda Kenny, as soon as he retired as Taoiseach, he was gone. You have to leave the next person do their thing. The onus is on me to ensure Dee has the flexibility to come out with her own opinion.”

He said until very recently, the city has “tolerated” being second class.

“I’ll miss being a rottweiler for the city, saying ‘that’s not good enough’. We have tolerated second class in this city for long enough: it’s the reason the Celtic Tiger didn’t help us. There’s a reason we are playing catch-up with Dublin and Cork. If the Chamber doesn’t keep being that rottweiler, Limerick will fall further behind,” Dr Ring concluded.