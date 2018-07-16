Sadness as popular Limerick restaurateur passes away

THERE is sadness in Limerick’s business community following the death of popular local restaurateur Ger O’Connor.

Ger, who ran O’Connor’s Cafe at 9, Thomas Street, passed away peacefully over the weekend at Milford Hospice.

The business has been open for 25 years, while his family were also involved in running Moll Darby’s at George’s Quay.

David O’Mahony, who runs O’Mahony’s bookshop, said: “He was a very positive, full of life individual invested in his family and in his community and in Limerick.”

"Ger was involved in the business association and always active in business life and trying to ensure that the city was looked at by the council and he was quite vocal in his opinions regarding the city council and their attention to the city centre,” he said.

“A charming, utterly charming gentleman,” was how fellow businesswoman Helen O’Donnell described Ger.

She said: “He ran a very successful business, and it’s just so terribly terribly sad. Obviously, dying at any age is a tragedy. But he was a very young guy, he was under 60. It’s just a huge tragedy and loss for the city business community. He’d have been very well known in business and have a huge number of friends in business.”

Ger is survived by wife Liz, son Christopher, his loving mother Mary and his late dad Brendan, his sister Fiona (Fitzgerald), sister in law Alexandra (O’ Neill), brothers in law Mossy, Ken and Patrick (Lloyd), nephews Ciaran and Sean, niece Karen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and close circle of friends.

He will be reposing at Milford Care Home this Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm, followed by a private cremation on Wednesday.