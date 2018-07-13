There's an app for that: Limerick gardai’s software spots driver without tax for two years

A MOTORIST was detected on the road driving without tax for two years and without an NCT in Limerick this Friday. 

And it’s thanks to Limerick gardai’s pilot mobile app as part of their Active Mobility Project, launched earlier this year. 

In a tweet this Friday afternoon, gardai said that the road policing unit stopped the driver at a checkpoint, where it was discovered that they had no NCT or tax. 

The motorist has received a €60 fine, will appear in court, and the vehicle has been seized, the gardai said. 

 