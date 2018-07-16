Windows stolen from Limerick caravan as gardai warn about theft from cars

GARDAI in Limerick are warning carvan owners to etch identification numbers onto windows to make theft more difficult.

It comes after gardai received a report about damage to a caravan.

“A caravan was parked in the front garden of a house in the city. During the night, two 2 of its windows were removed,” said a spokesperson.

“It appears that no damage was done to the windows and that they may possibly be required for fitting into another caravan.

“If at all possible the vehicle identification number which is a 17-digit number should be recorded by the owner and etched onto each window. This makes the sale of the window impossible and also assists with the identity of a caravan if it is recovered by Gardai,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, gardai also received reports about cars being broken into.

A van which contained tools was parked in a hotel carpark overnight. The tools were stolen from the van but no damage done to the van, which appeared to have been locked, gardai said.

“Make sure that your car or van is locked before you leave it. Do not leave anything of value in it,” said the spokesperson.

In another incident, a car owner that parked his car on Joseph Street was “very lucky”.

“An observant person saw a male open the car door and remove property. This witness rang Gardai who came and arrested the male with the stolen property on him. In this case the car door was not locked but the car owner was lucky that there was such an observant person nearby,” said the spokesperson.