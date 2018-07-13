Yellow alert: Met Eireann extends drought warning for Limerick

MET Eireann has this Friday extended its yellow alert drought warning into next week.

The forecaster said that while will be small rainfall amounts at times over the coming days, there “will be no significant reduction in soil moisture deficits as evapotranspiration rates will remain high”.

The alert was issued at lunchtime this Friday and runs until next Wednesday, July 18 at 3pm.

Maximum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees are expected this Friday, with a mix of sunshine and cloud and a light breeze.