Limerick motorist has charged for careless driving reduced at court

A NEWCASTLE West driver who failed to yield while leaving a forecourt station and collided with another vehicle had a charge of careless driving reduced, at the local court, to the lesser charge of driving without due consideration.

Before the court was Christine Long, 44 Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West, who pleaded to the offence which occurred at Churchtown on May 9 last year. She also pleaded to driving without insurance on the same date.

Inspector Alan Cullen said the incident took place at approximately 9am, when Ms Long exited the forecourt of O’Connor’s shop and petrol station. She failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with another car, damaging the passenger side. Compensation had been paid in full to the owner.

Pleading for her client, solicitor Kate Cussen said she was bringing her children to school and was running late.

Ms Long was a named driver on her mother’s policy, Ms Cussen said, but the policy had been invalidated for some reason. Ms Long is now insured, she said.

Judge Larkin imposed a €250 fine on the charge of driving without due consideration and a €300 fine for driving without insurance but she did not disqualify the defendant from driving.