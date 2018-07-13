‘A friend to all’: Tributes paid to stalwart of Bruff RFC in Limerick

FOND tributes have been paid former Bruff RFC committee member and club stalwart Patrick Joseph, ‘PJ’, Deady who was laid to rest this week and was described as “a friend to all, always willing to lend a helping hand and give advice when needed”.

Mr Deady, of Rockhill, Bruree and formerly of Golden Vale, is survived by his wife Mary and children Stephen, Brendan, Ronan and Anne.

He is remembered as a “quietly spoken” man who was instrumental in Bruff RFC’s many successes through the years, according to friend and fellow club member Mike O’Connor.

“PJ was always there, always available but he was seldom seen in the photographs,” Mr O’Connor said.

“He was a subtle character. He was a fantastic person, always quietly spoken and I never saw him once agitated.

“He was my first port of call for any advice, he would always give it freely and was very reasoned in his analysis.”

PJ was very highly regarded for his work with Bruff RFC and brought a lot of lifelong players to the club, Mr O’Connor added.

“I was a youth officer in 1994 and we set up an underage committee of which PJ was a member.

“It was the hardest working committee I’ve ever worked on. We won 27 competitions in 4 years. PJ would have been instrumental in that.”

Bruff RFC also paid tribute to the late Mr Deady.

“PJ was a friend to all, always willing to lend a helping hand and give advice when needed. His gentle approach and solid advice often helped to solve an issue or steer people to a conclusion. He will be missed in Kilballyowen.”