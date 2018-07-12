Limerick garda station to get ‘twin cell’ prisoner van as part of roll-out

A LIMERICK garda station is to receive a 'twin cell' prisoner van as part of a national roll-out.

Henry Street station is to receive one of the 42 vans being allocated to various regions around the country.

The vans carry up to five members and provide safe containment of two prisoners, in separate cells, gardai said.

“This will increase safety for both garda members and prisoners,” said gardai.

The Western Clare Ennis and Killaloe regions are also to receive vans in the allocation.