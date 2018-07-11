Clare authorities extend extreme fire risk warning amid ongoing dry spell

A CONDITION Red extreme fire alert risk has been extended for Clare as the dry spell continues.

Clare County Council issued the extended alert this Wednesday until midday on Monday next.

It said: “Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, very high temperatures and effective drought conditions, the Condition RED – Extreme Fire Risk alert has been extended until midday on Monday next, July 16.

“An extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist. This meteorological risk is further compounded by high levels of ignitions activity and observed fire behaviour associated with current weather conditions.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is advising that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.

Extreme caution is also advised with respect to hay making and the use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation on cultivated land types in current conditions.

A warning was issued to landowners and the general public to refrain from any outdoor burning during the current heatwave at the end of last month.

It followed gorse fires in Ogonnelloe and Cratloe with emergency services, including Limerick Fire Service, tackling a massive gorse fire on Woodcock Hill.

In Limerick, farmers and landowners in Limerick have been warned to be on alert, after three major infernos took hold in the county over the past weeks.