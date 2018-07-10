Sisters from Limerick stole meat products worth €87 from Dunnes Stores

TWO sisters from Limerick who stole meat products from Dunnes Stores have been given suspended sentences.

Mary Griffin, 49, of 275 Hyde Road, Limerick, and Ethel Griffin, 46, of 21 Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, pleaded guilty to stealing meat products valued at €87 from the Annbrook store in Nenagh on September 17, 2017.

Nenagh Court heard that they paid for some items but left the store with the meat in their shopping bag.

Mary Griffin told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that they were in Nenagh that day for food shopping.

Their solicitor, Ted McCarthy, said both women had “poor family circumstances”.

Judge MacGrath said she had to consider custodial sentences given their previous records. Mary Griffin had 13 previous convictions and her sister, Ethel, had 11, the court was told.

She jailed Mary Griffin for six months, suspended for two years on her own bond of €250. Ethel Griffin was jailed for four months, suspended for two years on her own bond of €250.