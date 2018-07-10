Limerick gardai investigate daylight dog theft witnessed by owner

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating the brazen theft of a dog that was taken from a house in front of its owner.

Gardai said the “little brown jack Russell was taken from the front of a house in Castleconnell in the middle of the day”.

“The dog owner saw it happen and could describe the car that stopped and saw the occupant pick up the dog. It happened so quickly she was unable to stop it,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer.

“I just want dog owners to be aware of this type of theft and to keep their dogs inside the gate if possible,” she added.