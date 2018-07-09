Post-mortem complete as Limerick murder investigation continues

THE POST-mortem examination on the body of murder victim Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Connor has been completed this Monday evening.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margarat Bolster carried out the examination on the second day of Mayorstone gardai’s probe into the circumstances surrounding Patrick’s death.

The 24-year-old Kileely man was fatally stabbed at Fitzgerald’s Bar on Sexton Street North on Saturday night. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday morning, gardai arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the murder who is currently being detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Fitzgerald’s Bar is currently closed as gardai have sealed off the crime scene as part of their investigations.

Billy Fitzgerald posted on the pub’s Facebook page this Monday evening expressing their deepest symapthies with the O’Connor family.

“We were all very fond of Pa here at Fitzgerald's. We are all devastated by what happened but are heartened by the support expressed by our local Thomondgate community and beyond.

“To our loyal customers and staff, thank you for your continued support through this difficult time,” he said.

Leading the murder probe, Supt Derek Smart appealed to the public that anyone with information is urged to contact the gardai.

"There were two World Cup soccer matches going on, so there would have been a large crowd inside the public house. Also there would have been a people moving outside the public house,” Supt Smart said, “If at any stage yesterday evening, you were here in Thomondgate, and you saw Mr O'Connor inside the pub or outside the pub, or heard anything at all, I'd appeal for you to come forward and let us know.”

If anyone has any information in relation to the incident, they are asked to telephone Mayorstone garda station at 061-456980, or the garda confidential line at 1800-666111.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Deeply regretted by his parents, sisters, nieces Toviyah & Caoimhe, girlfriend Danielle, grandparents Paddy & Peggy (O'Connor), brothers-in-law Kieran & Tobi, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.