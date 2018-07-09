Shannon Heritage adds to portfolio of tourism sites with new contracts

SHANNON Heritage has been awarded contracts to manage two national tourism sites, boosting its portfolio of attractions.

The body, part of the Shannon Group plc, has been awarded the contract to manage Newbridge House and Farm in Donabate, Dublin.

It has also retained the contract to manage Malahide Castle and Gardens for a further five years after a successful stint overseeing the running of that location, in which visitor numbers have grown to 180,000.

Shannon Heritage will have responsibility for the day to day running of Newbridge House with the primary focus being the development of a fully immersive interactive experience at the farm, a corporate offering, a new retail store and the redevelopment of the house.

It currently employs 10 staff and has welcomed over 70,000 visitors.

Niall O’Callaghan, managing director of Shannon Heritage, said Newbridge House and Farm was “a natural fit with our existing portfolio of seven attractions nationally where we have doubled visitor numbers in just four years.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fingal County Council and growing visitor numbers to Newbridge House and Farm. This perfectly fits with our strategy to develop compelling and stimulating visitor experiences aimed at the target market segments as identified by Failte Ireland,” he added.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Anthony Lavin said: “Shannon Heritage is an excellent partner for Newbridge House and Farm. As a board member of Malahide Castle and Gardens, I am confident that they will assist Fingal County Council with our goal of growing visitor numbers to Newbridge House and Farm and will continue the excellent work that has been done so far with Malahide Castle.”

Shannon Heritage employs up to 300 people in the peak tourist season and also operates Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, King John’s Castle, Craggaunowen, Knappogue Castle and Walled Garden, Dunguaire Castle, Brian Boru Heritage Centre and the GPO Witness History Exhibition Centre, as well as evening entertainment in Bunratty, Knappogue and Dunguaire Castles.