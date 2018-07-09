Man charged after seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis in Limerick

A MAN in his 20s has been charged with possession and sale and supply of €200,000 worth of cannabis at Limerick District Court.

Shaun Sparling, aged 27, of Rath, Murroe, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary this Monday morning.

Gardai arrested the accused on Saturday, June 7 at 10.20pm following the seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis at Rath, Murroe.

He was charged under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and made no reply to both charges, Gda Marie Haugh told the court.

Gardai did not object to bail, on a number of conditions.

Conditions set out by Gardai included that he sign on at Bruff garda station three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; that he complies with a curfew of 11pm to 7am; that he surrenders his passport; that he does not undertake to apply for a new passport; and that he provides an independent surety of €1,000.