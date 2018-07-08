Diversions in place following accident in Co Limerick
Fire services from Kilmallock have been called to the scene of the incident
THE emergency services are at the scene of a two car collision near Kilmallock.
One unit of the Kilmallock Fire and Rescue service attended the scene
Road diversions are in place following the incident at Cross of Black, between Kilmallock in Kilfinane. Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes until the road is cleared.
Injuries have been reported.
Emergency services arriving at the scene of a two car collision at Cross of Black, Kilmallock. Injuries reported. Casualties still at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8NtGOq1OV3— Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) July 8, 2018
For more, stay with www.limerickleader.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on