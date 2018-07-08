Diversions in place following accident in Co Limerick

THE emergency services are at the scene of a two car collision near Kilmallock.

One unit of the Kilmallock Fire and Rescue service attended the scene

Road diversions are in place following the incident at Cross of Black, between Kilmallock in Kilfinane. Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes until the road is cleared.

Injuries have been reported.

Emergency services arriving at the scene of a two car collision at Cross of Black, Kilmallock. Injuries reported. Casualties still at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8NtGOq1OV3 — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) July 8, 2018

