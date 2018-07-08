Cannabis herb worth €200,000 seized in Limerick

A MAN in his 30s has been arrested after an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized by gardai in Limerick last night.

At approximately 9pm on Saturday night, Gardai at Henry Street carried out a search of a premises in Murroe.

During the course of this, the seizure was made, and the man was arrested under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The street value of the substance is estimated to be €200,000.

Investigations are ongoing.