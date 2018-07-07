Sadness in Limerick as former Young Munster president passes away

THERE is sadness in Limerick’s rugby circles after a former president of Young Munster passed away.

Christy Dickinson, who lived in Kincora Park, died on Thursday, July 5.

He also served on the railways during his life.

He will repose this Sunday from 5.30pm, and will be laid to rest ofter Reqium Mass this Monday morning at 10am in St Saviour’s Church at Dominic Street.

Christy is deeply regretted by his wife Claire, their son Christopher and daughters Kareen, Sinead, Deborah. grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Tony, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Richard Dineen and Fergal O'Hanlon, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

It is with great sadness we have received news of the passing of past president Christy Dickinson, funeral arrangements will follow as we receive them, but we would like to offer our condolences to his family at this time, may he Rest In Peace. July 6, 2018

Current Young Munster president Nay Cantillon said the club is saddened by the news.