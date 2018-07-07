Sadness in Limerick as former Young Munster president passes away

Former Young Munster president Christy Dickinson RIP

THERE is sadness in Limerick’s rugby circles after a former president of Young Munster passed away.

Christy Dickinson, who lived in Kincora Park, died on Thursday, July 5.

He also served on the railways during his life.

He will repose this Sunday from 5.30pm, and will be laid to rest ofter Reqium Mass this Monday morning at 10am in St Saviour’s Church at Dominic Street.

Christy is deeply regretted by his wife Claire, their son Christopher and daughters Kareen, Sinead, Deborah. grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Tony, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Richard Dineen and Fergal O'Hanlon, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Current Young Munster president Nay Cantillon said the club is saddened by the news.