Lucky Limerick punter wins €16,500 on 50c Euromillions bet

SOMEONE in Limerick is €16,500 better off today, after placing a tiny bet of just 50c on this Friday’s Euromillions Plus draw.

The latest winner placed the amount on four lucky numbers 48, 8, 29 and 30 to be drawn in the Euromillions Plus draw.

When these four numbers emerged, it saw this punter turn their 50 cent into an incredible €16,500.50.

It’s the second big win to come from Limerick this week with a racing punter netting an astonishing €14,858 as a result of their 50 cent Heinz, total stake €28.50, and €5.75 each way accumulator, total stake €11.50, on Wednesday’s cards at Musselburgh, Bath and Kempton.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “It’s fantastic to see our customers win big on such small stakes just like our most recent profitable punter from Limerick who netted €16,500.50 for their miniscule 50 cent bet on their lucky numbers.”

She added “There must be something in the water in Limerick as this is the second big windfall we have seen from the county in a couple of days with a racing punter walking away with €14,858 on Wednesday.”

Limerick of course, is home to one of the biggest ever Euromillions jackpot winners, Dolores McNamara.

The former Limerick Youth Service cleaner, from Garryowen, scooped €115m back in 2005.