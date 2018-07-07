Former Liverpool FC star Jamie Carragher dines out in Limerick

A LIMERICK restaurant enjoyed a sprinkling of stardust as footballer-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher dined out ahead of his live show at Dolan’s.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher, now 40, enjoyed lunch at Vincenzo’s Restaurant in the George Boutique Hotel.

A few hours later, ‘Carra’ was at Dolans, where he discussed his career at the Anfield club, as well as current events at Liverpool and the wider footballing world.

The Sky Sports pundit broke from his lunch to pose for pictures with many people in the restaurant, including its duty manager Ciro Casciello.

“He is a lovely person. We had a nice conversation. He was watching the Uruguay-France game. He said he came to us as he saw Da Vincenzo food hall advertised on the Facebook page, so he came over here. We had something nice for him and his family,” Ciro said, adding Jamie was accompanied by wife Nicola, another friend and his manager.

As for the World Cup, Ciro reported that the former England international believes his countrymen could win global soccer’s top prize, “because there are not many good teams left”.

We had a wonderful time in Limerick last night with #LFC legend @carra . A great crowd turned up to hear Jamie's hilarious live show & even gave us a rendition of the Mo Salah song! Fantastic stuff! We'll be back soon! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/49bzCShjcy — 5times (@5timesco) July 7, 2018

“I wished him best of luck in the World Cup,” Italian Ciro added.

Ronan Branigan, the managing director of the Savoy Hotel group, which operates the George, said: He spent a few moments chatting to some folks and taking some photos. He was most amenable and down to earth, chatting to everyone. It was quite busy at the time, so he spent a lot of time talking to people, and plenty of pics were taken.”

Dolan’s hosted an evening with Champions League winner Jamie Carragher this Friday night, the event organised by 5times.

This group organises events with Liverpool FC legends.