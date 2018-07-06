Garda appeal after valuable tools and vehicle stolen from Lierick factory

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following the theft of valuable tools and a vehicle from a factory in Mungret.

A number of tools, including angle grinders, drills and impact guns were taken in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, July 5.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leetch said: "This is the second incident we have had recently in Limerick where criminals have targeted premises which have tools and machinery on site.

"Gardaí and the Construction Industry Federation recently launched the 'Secure It Keep It' campaign which is aimed at reducing construction site crime.

"General tips include making sure that all property is securely stored, ideally in a location alarmed and covered by CCTV.

"Have fencing or hoardings set up where possible and having good security lighting.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Mungret area of Limerick between the hours of 12 midnight and 1:45 am and may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Sgt Leetch also encouraged those in charge of construction sites to use the construction site checklist on www.garda.ie to ensure the security of the property.