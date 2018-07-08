Limerick minister’s grand plan for medieval mansion in County Limerick town

CLASSES may be empty but work is continuing on one of the biggest school projects in the country at Coláiste Iosef in Kilmallock, said Minister for State Patrick O’Donovan.

“As the local minister I’ve ensured, together with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board that we were able to secure €7.65million from the Department of Education for Coláiste Iosef. When completed this will be one of the largest schools in Limerick and will be have the most modern facilities for students and teachers,” said Minister O’Donovan.

Across the road from Coláiste Iosef, the new footbridge that will allow the walking routes of the town to be developed has been installed. Now Minister O’Donovan has set his sights on the Medieval Mansion and surrounding buildings on Sarsfield Street in Kilmallock

“When I was Minister for Tourism I held a number of discussions with Fáilte Ireland and Limerick County Council in relation to it. In the last few weeks, after again meeting the local group in the town, I met with the council and I’m happy with the progress.

“ I believe that there is huge potential for this project to be centre of tourism for Kilmallock and south Limerick and I am committed to its pushing the project at a national level to secure its development,” sadi Minister O’Donovan.

The former teacher also welcomed the news that 10 community groups and schools in the county are to benefit from €234,660 in new government funding through the CLÁR programme.

The monies are being allocated for safety measures. Those that were successful are: Bulgaden NS €28,125, Meenkilly NS €15,840, Doon Girls NS €30,000, Athea NS €15,840, Kilbehenny NS €31,050, Mountcollins NS €1,980, Oola Community Council / village and school €29,700, Raheenagh NS €29,700, Knockadea NS €28,125 and Ashford NS €24,300.