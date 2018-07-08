County Limerick parish raises over €10,000 for boy with rare disorder

MICHAEL Butler may not live in Limerick but to the people of Pallasgreen he will always be one of their own.

The son of Ned, from Pallasgreen, and Lorraine, Kilkenny, has a rare neurotransmitter disorder. To support the Butlers, Sinead Ryan and her committee raised over €10,000. Sinead, her partner John and Ned grew up together. Sinead organised a rodeo night in the Red Deer on Saturday and a Rearcross Carriage Driving Club run on Sunday.

“Michael is only five. I have a little boy who is four. I follow Michael’s story on Facebook and it breaks my heart to see it. Everyday life can be hard when you’re raising a family but when you have a child with such an illness it is a lot more challenging. They are incredible parents,” said Sinead.

Twenty teams of three took part in the rodeo with Rubber Jockeys triumphing. The main sponsor was Bernard Keogh, of Furniture Man, who gave €1,000. Crowds were out again on Sunday for the carriage run.

“The people of Pallasgreen - oh my God - they come out in force to support Michael and the local villages too,” said Sinead. They are taking bids on signed Munster and Kilkenny jerseys on their rodeo night for Michael Butler Facebook page

