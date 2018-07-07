Limerick man threatened to break garda’s nose over broken window

A COUNTY Limerick man threatened to break a garda’s nose, the local court heard.

Kieran Stubbins, aged 29, of Desmond Place, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour.

Inspector Dermot O’Connor said at 1.15pm on March 13, 2017, Sergeant Damien Holian and Garda John Curtin were on duty in Millmount, Kilmallock.

“The defendant called them over regarding an incident that occurred in a house the previous night. He asked them, ‘What they were doing about it?’

“He was very agitated . The gardai spoke to the occupants of the house who were embarrassed by the defendant’s behaviour,” said Insp O’Connor.

The then acting superintendent of the Bruff garda district said Mr Stubbins threatened to break Garda Curtin’s nose.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr Stubbins, outlined the background to the offence, while not seeking to excuse it.

“A neighbour’s window was broken. He was acting out of concern for his neighbour,” said Mr Gill.

The solicitor said Mr Stubbins was the significant victim of a crime last August.

“This has had a profound effect on him. From speaking to local gardai there has been a big change in him and he hasn’t come to their attention.

“He is in full-time employment. He has a two-year-old child. He is back involved in the community,” said Mr Gill.

Mr Stubbins has had difficulties with alcohol and drugs in the past, said the solicitor.

“He got back on track and then suffered a relapse. He suffered one in late 2016, early 2017 when this incident took place.

“What occurred in August was a great shock to him. He has turned his life around. He has apologised to Garda Curtin,” said Mr Stubbins.

Insp O’Connor said it is accepted by the State that there has been a big change in Mr Subbins since August.

Judge O’Leary adjourned the case until October for a garda progress report and finalisation.