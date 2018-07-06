Limerick family receive record €17.2m over birth injuries

A BALLYNEETY couple have been awarded a total of €17.2m in the High Court to care for their four-year-old son.

Charlie Enright, aged 4, sued the HSE through his mother, Catriona, in relation to his birth at the Mid-Western Regional Maternity Hospital in August 2013.

Charlie has cerebral palsy, significant physical disability and has to use a wheelchair. The Irish Examiner reports that the total of €17.2m was approved by the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly. It is understood to be the highest ever for a catastrophically injured person, who sued over the circumstances of their birth.

Catriona, who is married to Anthony, had been admitted to hospital 37 weeks into her pregnancy on August 19, 2013. A decision was made to induce labour after several tests were carried out.

In the action, it was claimed in the events that followed there was a breach of duty with an alleged failure to provide an appropriate standard of care during the labour and up to the time of Charlie's birth on August 20, 2013.

Liability was admitted in the case.