Limerick gardai dig into theft of track machine and rock breaker

GARDAI in Limerick are hoping to break ground in an investigation into the theft of some construction machinery.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are appealing for information in relation to the theft of the machinery – a track machine, a trailer and a hydraulic rock breaker.

A spokesperson said the track machine is a 2012 model Kubota KX71.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have information regarding this, or if this machinery was offered to you for sale, or if you feel you may be able to help with our enquiries, please contact us, in confidence, at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340,” said the spokesperson.

Gardai also issued a reminder to trades people of the Keep it Secure campaign, more information on which can be found here.