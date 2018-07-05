Limerick gardai seek help in tracing missing teenager

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking the public's assistance in finding the whereabouts of teenager Natasha McNeil, who went missing two weeks ago.

Natasha, aged 17, was last seen near Heuston Railway Station in Dublin on Thursday, June 21.

She is described as 160cm (5'2"), is of slim build, brown hair, and has tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Garda Station, Limerick on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.