‘We aren’t ready to say goodbye’: Limerick crash victim laid to rest

THE GREAT-grandmother who died tragically after a crash in Limerick last weekend has been laid to rest.

Annette Cierans (née Quinn), of Raheen and formerly O’Dwyers Villas, Thomondgate, passed away last Friday evening, after her car collided with a van in Kildimo village.

Wife of Aubrey, Annette is survived by her daughters Sarah, Rebecca, Melissa, Deborah and her son Christopher.

The funeral Mass of the woman, who was in her 60s, took place this Thursday morning at Raheen church, and she was laid to rest afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

Her daughter Melissa paid tribute to a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and family woman, ‘Knitting Nettie’.

“Mam, we needed you for so much. We weren’t ready, and we aren’t ready, to say goodbye. You made us laugh all the time and you left a huge hole in our hearts that cannot be fixed by a needle and thread. The bond that we have with you will never break,” said Melissa.

“My mother left behind what is referred to in the sewing community as UFOs - Unfinished Objects. Her house is full of them. These might be finished in time by some of us. However, little did we know that her life would be left unfinished, and there is nobody else who can finish it,” added the daughter through her emotion.

A group of her grandchildren brought to the altar some of the bright, knitted toys and objects their ‘Nana Nettie’ had made them over the years.

Fr Richie Davern told the congregation that a sudden death in the family is “one of the most traumatic experiences you can ever go through in life”.

“There is no ideal way to lose your wife, your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. But you were not ready to say goodbye. And Annette had a lot more living and giving to do,” he said.

“The suddenness and circumstance of her death will I’m sure leave you as a family with a lot of questions. In time, medical and other findings will hopefully answer those questions for you. It will hopefully give you some peace. But there will be other questions which will remain unanswered, no matter how many times you ask the question,” added the priest.

“A mother is one who can take the place of anyone, but nobody can ever take her place.

During Mass, the priest offered prayers for the other people involved in the aftermath of the accident, specifically the driver of the van and the frontline emergency services, “who are often forgotten”.

Finishing his sermon, Fr Davern noted Annette’s great love of pop music.

“One of Freddie Mercury’s songs, which meant a lot to him when he knew his life was coming towards an untimely end as well, was that great song, The Show Must Go On.

“That’s what you must focus on today. Annette can’t be with you today in person, but she will definitely be with you in your memories and in your hearts.”