Two men and one woman arrested in daylight burglary in Limerick city

TWO MEN and one woman are due to appear in court in connection with a daylight burglary this Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Street gardai were alerted to a burglary in progress at a house in The Mews, St Alphonsus Street, in the city centre, and arrested three suspects at the scene.

The two men are aged 29 and 31 and the woman is aged 31. They were brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They have since been charged to appear before Limerick City District Court this Thursday morning at 10.30am.