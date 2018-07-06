Wearing the fuchsia with pride: New advice centres for veterans confirmed

FOLLOWING on from the success of their centre in Limerick, the treasurer of the Irish Ex-Servicemen’s Organisation (ONE) confirmed that 11 new veteran support centres will be established before the end of 2018.

Speaking at the launch of the 10th annual Fuchsia Appeal at Sarsfield’s Barracks last Friday, Gerry Enright confirmed that four of the 11 centres will open within the next month.

“There's four more within the next month or so, one in Galway, Athlone, Ballyshannon and in the Collins Barracks in Cork,” Mr Enright confirmed.

The organisation currently operates two advice centres, one of them stationed on Lord Edward Street in Limerick.

ONE also provides accommodation for nearly 50 veterans in three residential homes in Dublin, Letterkenny and Athlone.

Mr Enright stated that the charity wishes to raise awareness of servicemen and servicewomen who have “fallen on hard times.”

“If you walk down O’Connell street and ask someone do you know anything about ONE or the Fuchsia Appeal, they’ll say what?” Mr Enright commented, “If you ask them if they knew anything about the poppy, they’ll go 'Oh, yes, that's for commemorating the soldiers that were killed in the first world war,” he added.

“We want people to be aware of the fuchsia, what it represents and try to get the veterans’ story out to the public,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the launch was Lieutenant Colonel Seán Murphy who told how the overwhelming unity soldiers receive while on duty can potentially go against them when they leave, as they find it hard to cope without that support.

“When people leave, then they could fall on hard times because they miss that camaraderie, and the support that helps them when times are tough,” he explained.

Lt Col Murphy emphasised the progress made by the Fuchsia Appeal for the treatment of veterans in the past few years and how vital support this year will be.

“There wasn’t the range of organisations, the range of thinking to look after our veterans like we have today,” Lt Col Murphy said.

ONE will be accepting donations in local shopping centres over the coming months.

Patrons can also donate online at oneconnect.ie