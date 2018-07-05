 Chernobyl Children arrive for Limerick holiday to reduce radiation levels

CHILDREN from the areas affected by the Chernobyl disaster are settling in for a month-long holiday in Limerick, which will dramatically increase their health and quality of life.

The Belarusians headed for Limerick arrived as part of the 145-strong group that flew into Shannon last week.

And among them are Nastassia and Darya, staying with Doon man Donal Ryan and his wife Joan. Donal, founder of the Mulkear Outreach Group, recently won Limerick Person of the Month for his work with the Chernobyl Children.

“The two girls are both from a town called Khoiniki, and it is quite close to the radiation off-limits area. One of the girls was 14 a week ago, and another one will be 14 next week. They are enjoying the weather and getting on well,” said Donal, a father and grandfather himself.

“There’s no problem with communication, they’ve been around us for a good length of time over the years. But we’ve had youngsters who were seven and eight years of age, who hadn’t a word of English, and even communication with them was no problem. There’s a certain amount of sign language and natural communication you can do. We do have a phrasebook with us – but no one uses it!” he said.

Donal founded the group in 1999. It forms part of Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International, but the Mulkear group organises and funds plenty of projects at a local level, for those affected by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The Mulkear group, made up of a handful of dedicated volunteers supported by a welcoming local community, has hosted around 350 children in the almost 20 years since its foundation. They also fundraise and organise services like healthcare and housing on the ground in Belarus.

Many of the children and young adults with special needs are from institutions. But some, like Nastassia and Darya, actually live at home. They’ve been coming to the Ryans for six years now.

The girls will spend another three weeks on the life-prolonging respite holiday, and will also stay with a family in Dooradoyle. During their stay, their radiation levels will drop dramatically – up to 70 percent, according to Donal.

The trip is important on a yearly basis for the young people, who live for the rest of the year in sparsely-populated towns and villages with a high radiation reading. Radiation is particularly dangerous when exposure to it is extended over a long period of time.

“At this time of the year, they have forest fires a lot in Belarus. The fires increase the radiation levels, because the sand and dust left behind after fires have radiation in them, and the wind blows and lifts the sand.

“That’s why it’s actually much more dangerous in the summertime than the wintertime. In the wintertime, the snow covers it, and that reduces the radiation.

“But there are always fears about the levels of radiation in the water and the foods over there,” added Mr Ryan.