Gardai investigate break-in to church in County Limerick town

GARDAI are investigating a break-in at St Peter and St Paul’s church in Kilmallock which resulted in damage to the collection box.

A community text alert which was circulated locally on Wednesday reported how the church was broken into between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to gardai, the collection box located under the candles at the altar was damaged but no money was taken.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 063 98018.

Meanwhile, as part of their Summertime Safety Campaign gardai are encouraging people to take extra steps to ensure their home is secure and safe when going on holidays.

“Make your house look occupied, use light and radio timer switches at reasonable times, cancel deliveries, set your alarm and inform your local gardai that you will be away and who the key holder is,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer Henry Street Garda Station.