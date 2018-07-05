Limerick IT to benefit with donation from Takumi Precision Engineering

LIMERICK Institute of Technology (LIT) students are set to benefit from a new high-tech machine valued at more than €30,000 which has been donated by a Limerick-based manufacturing partner.

Takumi Precision Engineering donated the Tesa Visio 300 to LIT's Metrology Lab for use by the Precision Engineering undergraduates as part of their programme.

The machine, which is used to measure precision parts, will also be used at the third level institution for research projects into precision manufacturing of components.

“This is a great example of how partnerships between LIT and local industry can work,” LIT president Professor Vincent Cunnane said.

“It's a virtuous cycle. By using this machine, our students will benefit from the generosity of the Takumi team under managing director Gerry Reynolds,” he added.

“Of course industry will benefit downstream when these students graduate with exactly the skill set required in the workplace. There really are a lot of reasons to be grateful for Takumi's generosity.”

“LIT is an agile and flexible partner for industry in the Mid West, not only through research, but by ensuring our students are qualified and prepared to take up employment locally on graduation,” he added.

“The availability of the Tesa Visio 300 will help to further that research, and ensure that our students are familiar with the working equipment and technology of one of the regions most successful precision component manufacturing companies.”

It is remarkable to have such a machine available to students, programme leader in Precision Engineering at LIT Ciarán O’Loughlin said.

“It is great that students will have the opportunity to use industrial equipment that relates to practice, and I am confident that the LIT students will benefit from using this machine as part of their studies.”