Limerick man damaged cars following ‘heated’ phone call with ex

A LIMERICK man who caused hundreds of euro worth of damage to two cars belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s parents may avoid a criminal conviction if he pays compensation.

Jamie Kelly, aged 27, of Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Southill has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage relating to an incident in the early hours of April 20, 2017.

Inspector Ollie Kennedy said the defendant phoned his former girlfriend at around 3.30am to inform her he was on the way to her parents house in the Raheen.

He said when he arrived a short time later, he “proceeded to damage the two cars” causing around €645 worth of damage.

Insp Kennedy said the defendant “did not provide resistance” when challenged by the owners of the cars and was arrested a short time later.

Barrister David McHugh said since he and his former partner broke up things have been “very bitter” between them.

He said Mr Kelly has a young son with the woman and that he had not seen the boy for several months prior to the incident.

He said there had been a phone call between the pair earlier in the night and that “things got heated”.

The defendant, he added, had no excuse for his behaviour on the night and wished to apologise.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant had consumed “vast amounts of beer and spirits” and that it was “anyone’s idea why he had decided to take out his frustration on the cars”.

Mr McHugh said what happened was “out of character” for his client who is anxious to pay compensation.

Given his client’s limited financial means, he sought a three month adjournment to allow him pay the money.

Judge O’Leary granted the application and she also requested that a garda progress report be prepared in relation to Mr Kelly ahead of the next court date in October.