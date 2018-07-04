Limerick gardai warn people to be 'streetwise' after phone snatching incidents

GARDAI have warned the public to be “streetwise” after incidents of mobile phone snatching in Limerick.

In one case, gardai said a young man was sitting outside Colbert station with his phone in his hand when a youth ran up and snatched his phone.

“The youth was well gone before the unfortunate young man could even react,” said a garda spokesperson.

Another phone was snatched from a man who was waiting at a premises to have his phone repaired, gardai said.

“The best advice is to keep your phone out of sight in your pocket and locked. If you must use it to step into a shop or somewhere you consider safe, be streetwise,” said the spoksperson.

“You must also be alert to your surroundings and pay attention to who is close to you. Also know your IMEI number this can be found by simply typing in *#06#.”