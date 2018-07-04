Gardai arrest man after burglary at Limerick business premises

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a man following a burglary at a business premises.

Gardai said they arrested a man in his 30s following a burglary at a business premises on Michael Street on Tuesday night.

“At approximately 7.30pm gardai in Henry Street received a call of a burglary that had just occurred,” said a spokesperson.

“Upon searching the surrounding area, a man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The property stolen during this incident was also recovered,” added the spokesperson.