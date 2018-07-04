Limerick's Market Quarter teams up to raise €5,000 for animal welfare

PUBLICANS, restaurateurs and traders in Limerick’s Market Quarter have presented €5,000 to Limerick Animal Welfare after a golf tournament.

Twenty-two teams, made up of traders in the city business district, contested the inaugural annual Market Quarter Charity Cup last week, and was won by the Molly’s Bar team.

The presentation of the Market Quarter Charity Cup was held at the Red Hen bar. Publican, Phil Flannery praised the inaugural event.

“There is a great community spirit among the business owners in the Market Quarter," he said.

"Individually we support local charities and organisations but we felt that one large annual event was needed.

"This year The Market Quarter Charity Cup raised €5,000 for a very deserving charity, Limerick Animal Welfare,” he added.