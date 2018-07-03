Computer seized during child porn investigation in Limerick forfeited to State

A COMPUTER and a mobile phone which were seized during a garda investigation following the discovery of child pornography are to be forfeited to the State.

Limerick District Court was told the items were seized at a premises in the city during a garda operation five years ago.

It’s understood a file was forwarded to the Director of Prosecutions who declared that there be no prosecution.

Making a Police Property Application, Detective Garda Shane Ryan confirmed he was seeking to have the items forfeited to the State and disposed of.

They have been in the possession of gardai since they were seized during the investigation in 2013.

The owner of the phone and computer was present in court for the brief hearing and, when asked, the middle-aged man confirmed he was not opposing the application.

Having considered the matter, Judge Marian O’Leary formally granted the application.