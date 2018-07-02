Six people in hospital after serious crash on Limerick/Cork border

SIX people have been injured following a serious car crash on the Limerick Cork road this Monday.

Three units of the fire service from Charleville and Kilmallock were called to the scene of a two-car collision on the N20 at Cregane.

The area is approximately two kilometres before Charleville on the Limerick side of the border.

It’s understood the incident took place at 11 o’clock this Monday morning, and the road remained closed this evening.

Three people were taken to Cork University Hospital, and the others have University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, a crash also took place at approximately 6pm this Monday evening on the Bruff road near Riordans pub. It's understood there are no serious injuries.

