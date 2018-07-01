Deaths in Limerick- July 1, 2018

The death has occurred of Ada O'Grady (née Sammon), Arranagh, Monagea, Newcastle West, Limerick.

1st July, peacefully at UHL. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons John (Seán) and Danny, daughters Siobhán, Maeve, Aideen, Déirdre and Róisín, brother Paddy, sister Angela, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home Tuesday evening 3rd July from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Monagea Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th July at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Sissy) Mulcahy (née Burke)of Crean, Athlacca, Limerick.

July 1 2018, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Mary (Sissy) wife of the late Timmy, deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, sister Kathleen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Monday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 6 pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. John the Baptist's Church, Athlacca, Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to The Old Cemetery, Athlacca. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Kippy) Leo, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick.

Christopher died suddenly and unexpectedly. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Margaret and Christopher, son David, sisters Sylvia and Lavinia, brothers Stephen, Damien, Michael, Jonathan and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Wednesday (July 4th) from 5pm. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 5th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.